Senior UN official skips Pakistan visit, citing flight issue

ISLAMABAD (AP) — The incoming president of the U.N. General Assembly says he’ll be postponing a scheduled visit to Pakistan “due to some technical flight problems.” The Turkish diplomat was scheduled to arrive in Islamabad on Sunday. But in a Twitter post, he says the visit to Pakistan’s capital would have to wait. The move comes a day after Pakistan’s foreign minister said he hoped to a range of issues with the diplomat, including the disputed region of Kashmir. The Himalayan territory is split between Pakistan and India and claimed by both in its entirety. Pakistan’s military said it downed a small Indian drone in Kashmir Sunday evening.