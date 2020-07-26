Rift between royal brothers laid bare in new book extract

LONDON (AP) — A new book on Britain’s royal family says Prince William infuriated Prince Harry when he told his younger brother he should move slowly in his relationship with the former Meghan Markle, fearing that he was being “blindsided by lust.” The second installment of a serialized version of the book “Finding Freedom,” which appeared in the Sunday Times, claimed that Harry was angered by what he perceived as William’s snobby tone in a discussion about the American actress. Royal reporters Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand wrote that Harry disliked William’s advice to take time to “know this girl.” Harry and Meghan issued a statement saying they didn’t contribute to the book.