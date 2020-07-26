Refreshing changes are on our doorstep

After a very sticky weekend, much more comfortable air is on the way behind a cold front that will work its way across the state tonight. The heaviest rain overnight impacted Minnesota, where slow moving storms dumped over 8" of rain in some areas, resulting in flash flooding. Thankfully we saw lower totals across the Chippewa Valley, but many of us still picked up between 1" and 3" of rain in the past 24 hours.

A few more showers or thunderstorms will be possible through this evening, but the severe threat is low, and we will see any lingering clouds dissipate overnight. This will lead to a mostly sunny start to Monday, and a dry last week of July.

Dew points will also drop significantly overnight, falling from the low 70s into the upper 50s by Monday morning.

High pressure will be in control for much of the upcoming week, and as a result, there won't be many changes in weather over the next several days with plenty of sunshine.

Highs will stay pretty consistent in the low 80s, with lows in the mid to upper 50s. Humidity will stay comfortable, with dew points ranging from the mid 50s to near 60, and we'll get a nice break from shower and storm chances. Rain chances look pretty minimal until the end of next weekend.