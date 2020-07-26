Michael Thompson wins 3M Open by 2 strokes in Minnesota

BLAINE, Minn. (AP) — Michael Thompson birdied two of his last three holes to shoot a 4-under 67 and win the 3M Open by two strokes at 19-under par. This was his second victory on the PGA Tour, seven years after his first. Adam Long took second place at 17 under with a 64. Richy Werenski shared the lead with Thompson after both Friday and Saturday, and he turned in a 70 for his worst round of the tournament. Werenski settled for a nine-way tie for third at 16 under. Tony Finau was in that group, too.