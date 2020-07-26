Malaysia searches for 24 Rohingya feared drowned off island

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysian authorities are searching for two dozen Rohingya refugees who are feared to have drowned after jumping off their boat off the northern resort island of Langkawi. The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency said initial police information showed that only one of 25 Rohingya men who jumped off the boat had managed to swim ashore. It said the lone survivor sought help from police late Saturday and has been detained for further investigation. Muslim-majority Malaysia has been a common destination of boats arranged by traffickers who promise the refugees a better life abroad. The agency said two vessels and an aircraft have been deployed in the search.