Florida overtakes NY State in coronavirus cases, adds 9,300

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Florida surpassed New York over the weekend as the state with the second-most coronavirus cases in the U.S. More than 9,300 new cases were reported in the Sunshine State on Sunday, accompanied by an additional 78 new deaths. Florida’s 423,855 coronavirus cases were surpassed only by California’s 453,659 cases. With 39.5 million residents, California has almost double the population of Florida’s 21.4 million inhabitants. California is the nation’s most populous state, followed by Texas, Florida and New York. New York, once the epicenter of the virus in the U.S., had 411,736 coronavirus cases. The state has 19.4 million residents.