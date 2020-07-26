 Skip to Content

Flash Flood Watch until SUN 12:00 PM CDT

Last updated today at 7:20 am
6:18 am Weather Alert, Wx Alert - Buffalo

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Buffalo County

…FLASH FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY…

The Flash Flood Watch is now in effect for

* Portions of southeast Minnesota and west central Wisconsin,
including the following areas, in southeast Minnesota, Dodge,
Fillmore, Mower, Olmsted, Wabasha, and Winona. In west central
Wisconsin, Buffalo, Jackson, and Trempealeau.

* Until noon CDT today

* There is potential for intense rainfall rates and heavy
rainfall that could lead to flash flooding.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead
to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation.

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

