Flash Flood Watch until SUN 12:00 PM CDT

Flash Flood Watch until SUN 12:00 PM CDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI
Buffalo County
…FLASH FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY…
The Flash Flood Watch is now in effect for
* Portions of southeast Minnesota and west central Wisconsin,
including the following areas, in southeast Minnesota, Dodge,
Fillmore, Mower, Olmsted, Wabasha, and Winona. In west central
Wisconsin, Buffalo, Jackson, and Trempealeau.
* Until noon CDT today
* There is potential for intense rainfall rates and heavy
rainfall that could lead to flash flooding.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead
to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation.
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&