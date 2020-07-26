Church volunteer admits to arson attack on French cathedral

PARIS (AP) — French authorities have detained and charged a repentant church volunteer after he told investigators that he was responsible for an arson attack that badly damaged a 15th-century Gothic cathedral. The man had previously been questioned and then released after the July 18 blaze in the western city of Nantes. The fire destroyed the organ, shattered stained glass windows, and blackened the insides of the Cathedral of St. Peter and St. Paul. He was detained again this weekend for further questioning. The man’s lawyer said the volunteer church worker admitted responsibility for the fire. Arrested and charged, the man faces a possible 10-year jail term.