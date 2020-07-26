Boy with heart condition receives his first bicycle

Bangor (WXOW) - Tanner Novak is living with a heart condition that prevented him from riding a bicycle, but that all changed when he received a customized electric bicycle.

An electrical bicycle's motor could interfere with Novak's pacemaker, but Wyatt Bicycles owner Wyatt Hrudka built a shielded motor to prevent electromagnetic interference.

"It will help Tanner produce enough just to keep going and really it feels like a feather-light bike when he's pedaling. He doesn't even feel the weight," Hrudka said. "For him to see it every time he walks out of the garage and see's it he can say, 'Hey, that's my bike. My name is on it.' It's a reminder to him [that] this is something special."

"He'll watch his friends ride past on their bikes and they'll invite him but he knows he can't keep up and that has been hard," Tanner's mom Kim Novak said. "Now we can ride down the trails and look like any other family."

Novak is a former Children's Miracle Network Hospital Hero whose family applied for a CMNH grant to pay for the bicycle.