Actor John Saxon dies; ‘Enter the Dragon’ among many roles

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — Actor John Saxon has died at his home in Tennessee. He was 83. The Hollywood Reporter quotes Saxon’s wife as confirming that the actor died of pneumonia on Saturday. He starred with Bruce Lee in “Enter the Dragon” and appeared in several “Nightmare on Elm Street” movies. According to internet movie website IMDB, Saxon appeared in nearly 200 roles in the movies and on television in a career that stretched over seven decades.