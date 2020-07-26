A good night’s sleep can help reduce stress caused by pandemic

(WKOW) -- It's understandable that a lot of us are under unparalleled levels of stress right now thanks to the seemingly endless pandemic.

There are ways to help people recenter and get back on track, and those include finding ways to get a good night's sleep.

SSM Health sleep medicine physician Dr. Joseph Crisalli says even before the pandemic, about a third of adults were not getting the recommended amount of sleep a night.

"It's a chronic problem in society and I think, unfortunately, it's been exacerbated to some degree by the pandemic," he said.

Adults should be getting anywhere from 7 to 9 hours of sleep a night. Teenagers and children need at least 8 hours or more.

Getting enough sleep helps restore bodily functions, and Crisalli says it's vital for both a person's physical and mental well being.

"I think that the best we can do in these difficult times is to try and separate those things that are causing us stress from our sleep period and to try and keep those things out of the bedroom and really preserve the bed in the bedroom for a period of relaxation and sleep," he said.