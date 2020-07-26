2 arrests after gunfire report near Portland protest site

PORTLAND, Ore (AP) — Police in Portland, Oregon, arrested two people after reports that a shot was fired near where thousands of people have turned out nightly for protests in the city that has become the epicenter of national unrest over George Floyd’s death. Police said Sunday night a person believed to be the gunshot victim arrived later at a hospital via a private vehicle with non-life threatening injuries. It wasn’t clear if the incident was connected to the demonstrations. Portland has seen protests nightly for two months since Floyd was killed in Minneapolis in May.