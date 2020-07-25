Survey shows half of Black and Hispanic Americans fear hospital visits for heart attack or stroke, because of COVID-19

Madison (WKOW) -- Every second counts in a medical emergency, but in this pandemic, many are second guessing getting help.

"Time matters, when it comes to heart attacks and when it comes to strokes. And I want to simply say, you matter," says SSM Health Wisconsin Regional President Damond Boatwright.

The American Heart Association released new data from a survey conducted online by The Harris Poll.

It found more than half of Hispanics, 55%, would be scared to go to the hospital if they thought they were having a heart attack or stroke because they might get infected with COVID-19. 41% would stay home if they thought they were experiencing a heart attack or stroke rather than risk getting infected at the hospital.

That survey also found that nearly half of Black Americans, 45%, say they would be scared to go to the hospital if they thought they were having a heart attack or stroke because they might get infected with COVID-19 and a third, 33%, would stay home if they thought they were experiencing a heart attack or stroke rather than risk getting infected at the hospital.

Comparatively, less than half of Whites, 40%, would be scared to go to the hospital if they thought they were having a heart attack or stroke because they might get infected with COVID-19 and less than a quarter, 24%, would rather stay home than risk getting infected at the hospital.

Boatwright says he isn't surprised by the results.

"I will tell you, there are a lot of people in vulnerable situations culturally, pre-COVID, who had a fear of going to the hospital. My family is one of them, ironically enough. In terms of my dad and my mom and my grandparents."

He says it's important to know hospitals and ambulances are taking every precaution to keep people safe and following CDC guidelines. The AHA has launched an awareness campaign called Don't Die of Doubt, reminding people that hospitals are the safest place for them in the event of a heart attack or stroke.

"Call 911, as soon as you see the earliest signs and symptoms and indications."

The AHA says symptoms of a heart attack can include:

Chest discomfort. Most heart attacks involve discomfort in the center of the chest that lasts more than a few minutes — it may go away and then return. It can feel like uncomfortable pressure, squeezing, fullness or pain.

Discomfort in other areas of the upper body. Symptoms can include pain or discomfort in one or both arms, the back, neck, jaw or stomach.

Shortness of breath. This can occur with or without chest discomfort.

Other possible signs include breaking out in a cold sweat, nausea or lightheadedness.

Women’s most common heart attack symptom is chest pain. Some women are more likely to experience shortness of breath, nausea/vomiting and back or jaw pain.

Use the letters in "F.A.S.T." to recognize signs of a stroke: