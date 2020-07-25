Segregation, King meeting set Lewis on quest for justice

TROY, Ala. (AP) — The late Rep. John Lewis will be remembered with services that begin this weekend in his home state of Alabama, before lying in state at the U.S. Capitol and his funeral next week in Georgia. A service celebrating “The Boy from Troy” will be held Saturday on the campus of Troy University. His casket on Sunday will be carried across Selma’s Edmund Pettus Bridge, the place where he and other civil rights activists were beaten by state troopers in 1965. A lifetime of work can be traced back to his home in then-segregated Pike County, Alabama, where Lewis winced at the signs designating places as “whites only.”