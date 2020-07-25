Portland struggles with liberal identity under nation’s gaze

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Images of Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler getting tear-gassed alongside protesters made him an overnight standard-bearer for the movement against President Donald Trump’s use of federal agents to quell violence in U.S. cities. But for many Portland residents, the moment felt hypocritical. That’s because Wheeler is also head of the local police bureau, which used tear gas multiple times before federal agents arrived. The contradiction underscores Portland’s unfolding struggle with its identity under the nation’s gaze. Long hailed as one of the most progressive cities in the U.S., Portland is now being challenged in new ways as the nation grapples with racism.