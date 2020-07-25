One more day of icky, sticky weather and storm chances

It's been an extremely sticky day across the Chippewa Valley. Dew points have climbed into the mid 70s Saturday afternoon, which is very humid air. Thankfully, persistent cloud cover and scattered showers have kept temperatures in the 80s this afternoon.

Even though actual temperatures have not been able to make it into the 90s today in the Chippewa Valley, such high dew points have made it feel much warmer. Heat indices in Eau Claire topped out in the mid 90s this afternoon, and a Heat Advisory remains in effect for much of the area through 8 p.m. Saturday.

Scattered showers and storms will become likely this evening and overnight. While the severe threat is on the lower end, a few stronger or severe storms containing hail or gusty winds are possible, but it's looking like heavy rain and localized flash flooding would be the greatest threat with plenty of moisture in the air. There is the possibility for storms to contain heavy rainfall with multiple storms building over the same areas, which could lead to flash flooding

A cold front will sweep through Sunday, bringing us relief from humidity by Monday, but first, it will bring another round of showers and storms Sunday afternoon.

Once again we will see a low end severe threat, with isolated strong to severe storms possible Sunday afternoon and evening.

The storm threat will diminish Sunday night, with a clearing sky. By Monday morning, we will be left with much more comfortable air and plenty of sunshine. We can expect a calm and pleasant first few days of the week with lower humidity and temperatures in the low 80s.