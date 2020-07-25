 Skip to Content

Machinists union president rallies striking shipyard workers

BATH, Maine (AP) — The international president of the Machinists union is encouraging striking workers at Navy shipbuilder Bath Iron Works to stay strong. Robert Martinez Jr. on Saturday delivered a message of unity to 4,300 members of Machinists Local S6 during a strike that passed the one-month mark this week. The production workers went on strike June 22 after overwhelmingly rejecting the company’s final contract proposal. The dispute centers on subcontractors, work rules and seniority.

