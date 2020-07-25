Indigenous leader Raoni recovers from illness in Brazil

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — A doctor says Chief Raoni Metuktire, an Indigenous leader who has become a symbol of the fight for Indigenous rights and preservation of the Amazon rainforest in Brazil, has been discharged from a hospital after recovering from an illness. Raoni had been taken to a private hospital in Sinop, a city in Mato Grosso state in western Brazil, from his home in the Xingu Indigenous reservation after suffering diarrhea and dehydration. A relative says Raoni, who is nearly 90 years old, had tested negative for the new coronavirus. Raoni, who was hospitalized for 10 days, was suffering low blood pressure and anemia.