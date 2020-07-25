German court upholds expulsion of far-right party member

BERLIN (AP) — A federal German court has upheld the expulsion of a prominent regional leader of the far-right Alternative for Germany party. Andreas Kalbitz had won an emergency injunction against expulsion last month but the federal arbitration court on Saturday ruled the party had the right to kick him out. The national leadership of the party, known as AfD, in May voted to void the membership of Kalbitz, its chief in the eastern state of Brandenburg, for failing to disclose his ties to extremist groups. Kalbitz has vowed to keep fighting against expulsion.