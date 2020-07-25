For racial justice protests, US taps tactical border squads

WASHINGTON (AP) — They are the most highly trained members of the Border Patrol — agents who confront drug traffickers along the U.S.-Mexico border and track down dangerous fugitives in rugged terrain. One day this past week they were in a far different setting, a city park in Portland, Oregon, looking for two people suspected of throwing rocks and bottles at officers guarding the downtown federal courthouse. Beyond the debate over the federal response to protests in Portland, there is the question of whether the Department of Homeland Security, with its specialized national security focus, is the right agency for a job that is traditionally the responsibility of local police.