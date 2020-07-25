Flash Flood Watch from SAT 11:00 PM CDT until SUN 8:00 AM CDT

Flash Flood Watch from SAT 11:00 PM CDT until SUN 8:00 AM CDTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI
Jackson County
…FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT SUNDAY…
The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a
* Flash Flood Watch for portions of southeast Minnesota and west
central Wisconsin, including the following areas, in southeast
Minnesota, Dodge, Fillmore, Mower, Olmsted, Wabasha, and
Winona. In west central Wisconsin, Buffalo, Jackson, and
Trempealeau.
* Until 8 AM CDT Sunday
* Potential for intense rainfall rates and heavy rainfall leading
to flash flooding.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead
to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation.
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&