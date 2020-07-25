Flash Flood Watch from SAT 11:00 PM CDT until SUN 8:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Buffalo County

…FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT SUNDAY…

The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a

* Flash Flood Watch for portions of southeast Minnesota and west

central Wisconsin, including the following areas, in southeast

Minnesota, Dodge, Fillmore, Mower, Olmsted, Wabasha, and

Winona. In west central Wisconsin, Buffalo, Jackson, and

Trempealeau.

* Until 8 AM CDT Sunday

* Potential for intense rainfall rates and heavy rainfall leading

to flash flooding.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead

to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation.

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action

should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&