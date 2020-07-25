Fight for police-free schools has been years in the making

PHOENIX (AP) — The nationwide shift to eliminate officers from schools has been years in the making. The movement led by students who say they feel unsafe with police on campus got new momentum after George Floyd’s death stirred a national reckoning over racist policing. Black students are twice as likely to get arrested or referred to law enforcement as white students. Students of color are also more likely to attend a campus with a school resource officer. After years of protests, the school board in Madison, Wisconsin, joined cities like Minneapolis, Phoenix, Denver and Portland, Oregon, in ending school contracts with police.