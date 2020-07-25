Eau Claire church group organizes local “mission trip”

Eau Claire (WQOW) - A local church group's annual mission trip was canceled due to COVID-19, but it decided to take its services to area non-profits, as a local "mission trip."

Youth from Good Shephard, Hope, and Spirit Lutheran Churches were set to travel to West Virginia this past week, but changed plans to stay safer at home.



However, the group opted to turn its attention to local organizations in need of assistance including Feed My People, Beaver Creek Reserve, and Sleep in Heavenly Peace, which builds and distributes beds to families in need.



One volunteer said it feels great to see the impact the group can have right here in the Chippewa Valley.

"We don't need to go across the country to realize that what we're doing is great and to learn," said Anne Weber. "So being just in Eau Claire and learning more about these organizations and helping them out, they've been so grateful."



Organizers with Sleep in Heavenly Peace said they currently see a significant need for beds in the area right now, so they rely on volunteer events in order to meet the demand.



"We're going to put a dent in that by making 40 beds and we actually because of COVID-19 we have orders for approximately 100 beds right now," said Mark Larson, co-president of the organization.



Larson added he hopes the work done by the volunteers today will inspire others to help out those in need in our area.



He also said if anyone else is looking for information on Sleep in Heavenly Peace, or would like to help, they can visit shpbeds.org or call Les Munnik at 715-533-8273.