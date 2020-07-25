Eau Claire activists rally in solidarity with Portland protests

Eau Claire (WQOW) - It's been nearly two months since George Floyd was died while being arrested by Minneapolis Police, leading to nationwide protests, with some still continuing in larger cities such as Portland, Oregon, where federal agents have been deployed and protesters, arrested.

Saturday afternoon, the Eau Claire Justice League and Chippewa Valley ACLU staged a rally in solidarity with those protesters and their message of anti-racism and police reform.



Luke Seidel, political director of the Eau Claire Justice League, said his organization is calling for the Eau Claire Police Department to ban the use of chemical irritants and non-lethal projectiles, which have been used against protesters in other areas of the country.



He added, although Eau Claire hasn't seen outright violence from law enforcement toward people of color, racism is still alive in our community, and making those department changes is a good precaution to ensure similar attacks don't happen here in the future.

"We don't see that so clearly here in Eau Claire, but racism hides in the cracks," said Seidel. "It is systemic, it is unconscious, and we need to make sure that that does not happen by putting it into the codes, into the laws, into the books."

Seidel said a formal proposal will be presented to the city council as well as Eau Claire Police Chief Matt Rokus, who Seidel said, has been receptive to past conversations with the justice league.



Seidel added he supports the ECPD, and is grateful for how they've handled previous protests this summer and engaged in conversations, but said there's still work to be done.