Disabled Americans mark milestone as crisis deepens job woes

The Americans With Disabilities Act was a major turning point in opening large parts of U.S. society to disabled people, but three decades after its passage disabled workers still face higher unemployment than other adults — a problem compounded by the coronavirus pandemic. In 2019, the unemployment rate was nearly 8% for disabled people, which was double that of other workers. In June 2020, the unemployment rate for disabled people rose to 16.5%, compared to 11% for workers without a disability. Sunday marks 30 years since the ADA was signed into law. It prohibits discrimination against people with disabilities in areas such as employment, transportation and public accommodations.