Competing protesters converge on Breonna Taylor’s hometown

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Hundreds of armed, predominantly Black, activists demanding justice for Breonna Taylor gathered in her Kentucky hometown for demonstrations that drew counter-protesters from a white militia group. Police set up barricades to keep the armed groups apart Saturday in Louisville. Protests have flared over the death of Taylor, a Black woman killed when police busted into her apartment in March. By the time Black activists arrived in the heart of downtown Saturday afternoon, most of white militia members had left. Earlier in the day, police say three people were shot at a park where Black activists gathered. Police say the victims had non-life-threatening injuries.