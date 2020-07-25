 Skip to Content

California man charged with smuggling mosaic from Syria

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Southern California man has been charged with smuggling an ancient mosaic that authorities believe was looted from war-torn Syria and falsely underestimating its value to avoid import duties. Federal prosecutors said Mohamad Yassin Alcharihi claimed in paperwork the 18-foot-long mosaic was part of a shipment worth only about $2,200. However, the government argues the artwork is worth more than that. Experts say the mosaic dates back to the Roman Empire and was probably looted from Syria. 

