As tide turns, retailers that resisted masks relent

NEW YORK (AP) — Winn-Dixie’s initial decision to not require its customers to wear masks met with fast and fierce backlash from customers. Days later, it reversed course and said it would issue a mask mandate after all. The about-face followed another highly publicized reversal last month by AMC. The tide appears to be turning on masks as a way to protect against the spread of the coronavirus. Even President Donald Trump has changed his stance after months of downplaying the importance of face coverings and igniting a partisan cultural war on the issue. But pockets of resistance remain. Small businesses don’t have the luxury of enforcing nationwide policies and are more sensitive to the prevailing sentiment in their regions.