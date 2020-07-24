White House seeks advice of ‘torture memos’ author on powers

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration is relying on an outlier interpretation of a recent Supreme Court decision to assert broad new presidential powers as President Donald Trump prepares to sign a series of executive orders in the coming weeks. It’s an interpretation that has been promoted by John Yoo, a Berkeley Law professor famous for writing the “torture memos” justifying the use of “enhanced interrogation” techniques after the 9/11 terror attacks. Yoo says he has had multiple conversations with senior administration officials in which he’s made the case that the Supreme Court has opened the door to enormous new presidential power.