Two Eau Claire police officers have tested positive for COVID-19 during pandemic

Eau Claire (WQOW)- According to the Eau Claire Police Department, two officers have tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic hit the Badger State.

The two officers both tested positive in the early months of the pandemic, and have since quarantined, recovered and returned to work.

"One officer got sick, another was known to be in contact with somebody who later tested positive, so then they went and got tested, and found out that they were in fact positive as well," said Josh Miller, public information officer for the Eau Claire Police Department.

Miller said officers are tested when they become ill or are confirmed to have been exposed to the virus, but are not tested regularly. Since the positive tests, the department has tried to limit face-to-face contact with the community, and is directing everyone to fill out online self-report forms to handle cases over the phone when possible.

Officers are wearing personal protective equipment like masks and gloves when responding to emergency calls in-person. Community members who now call 911 or the non-emergency line are also being asked a series of COVID-related questions to protect the safety of first responders before they are sent out.