Trump honors former track phenom and Kansas congressman Ryun

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has presented one of the nation’s highest civilian honors to Jim Ryun, a former Republican congressman and the first U.S. high schooler to run a mile in under 4 minutes. Ryun was the 1968 Olympic silver medalist in the 1,500-meter run and a three-time Olympian. Trump presented Ryun with the Presidential Medal of Freedom during a ceremony Friday at the White House. In announcing the award, the White House described Ryun as one of the most accomplished American runners in history. Ryun was named the Sports Illustrated Sportsman of the Year in 1966, the year he smashed the world record in the mile at 3:51.3.