Trump calls off Florida segment of GOP National Convention

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is having to shift plans for the Republican National Convention again. Trump has scrapped convention events scheduled for Florida next month, citing a “flare-up” of the coronavirus. Trump’s formal renomination will still go forward in North Carolina. Trump made the announcement Thursday at the White House. He had moved parts of the GOP convention to Florida last month amid a dispute with North Carolina’s Democratic leaders over holding an indoor gathering with maskless supporters. But those plans were steadily scaled back as virus cases spiked in Florida and much of the country over the last month.