Sudan armed group attacks Darfur village, killing at least 7

CAIRO (AP) — Local activists and a rebel group in Sudan say a paramilitary group has attacked civilians in the war-scarred region of South Darfur, killing at least seven people and wounding 20 more. The assault in the troubled province comes a week after government-linked armed groups stormed a protest camp in North Darfur, killing 13 people. The latest attack reported was staged Thursday by armed men who opened fire on people heading to their farms in the town of Gereida. The flashes of violence in Darfur have threatened to destabilize the country’s fragile political transition after a sweeping protest movement toppled autocrat Omar al-Bashir last year.