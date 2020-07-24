New CDC guidelines heavily favors opening schools

(WKOW) - On Friday, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) released new guidelines on reopening schools in the fall.

The guidelines come after President Donald Trump complained that the agency's original recommendations for reopening schools were too tough and too expensive.

In the newly released guidelines, the agency said, "While some children have been sick with COVID-19, adults make up nearly 95% of reported COVID-19 cases."

However, the agency also cites that there are higher proportions of COVID-19 cases among Hispanic/Latino children compared to non-Hispanic white children. The agency also said "children with certain underlying medical conditions are at an increased risk of severe illness."

The agency emphasized the harm done by keeping kids out of school by citing that schools play a critical role in the well-being of communities and that schools provide important instruction and academic support.

The CDC said communities should expect to see COVID-19 cases and that's why it's important schools "coordinate, plan and prepare."

