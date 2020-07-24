Lufthansa, Belgium agree on Brussels Airlines recovery plan

BRUSSELS (AP) — The Belgian government and Lufthansa have secured a rescue plan for struggling airline Brussels Airlines. The deal reached this week is made up of 290 million euros ($337 million) in loans from the government and a capital injection of 170 million euros ($198 million) by Lufthansa, the airline’s parent company. Hard-hit by the coronavirus crisis, Brussels Airlines announced in May it was planning to cut a quarter of its workforce as part of a cost-cutting plan. The company said in a statement Friday that the rescue package will secure “tens of thousands of direct and indirect jobs.”