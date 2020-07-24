Joe Biden has a long to-do list if he wins the White House

WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden wants to address health care disparities, toughen gun control, overhaul policing, provide free community college, erase student loan debt, invest in green energy and improve the nation’s infrastructure. But that’s just the start. The presumptive Democratic presidential nominee has also proposed measures to help Americans buy their first homes, raise the federal minimum wage and boost taxes on the wealthy and corporations. That’s to say nothing of his massive plans tied to the coronavirus. But such ambition may inevitably lead to disappointment as even some fellow Democrats warn Biden’s lengthy to-do list faces long odds in Congress.