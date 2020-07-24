Hwy 53 construction in Chippewa Co. begins Monday

Chippewa County (WQOW) - A major construction project is set to begin Monday on Highway 53 in Chippewa County to address various safety needs.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation plans to resurface 6.1 miles of U.S. 53 from Highway 64 north of Bloomer to the north county line.

The $6 million project will include milling and overlaying the pavement on the highway and nearby ramps, repairing culverts and installing shoulder rumble strips.

The DOT will also install a living snow fence; made up of trees, shrubs and other greenery designed to trap snow as it blows across fields - keeping it from drifting onto the roads.

Highway 53 will remain open during the construction but motorists should expect single lane closures. The project is anticipated to be completed in October.