China’s consulate in Houston cleared out ahead of eviction

HOUSTON (AP) — Consular officials departed the Chinese consulate in Houston after the Trump administration ordered the facility to shut down. Vans bearing diplomatic plates departed the consulate as the Friday afternoon deadline arrived for the consulate to be closed. At that point, federal agents checked the locked doors of the consulate and a locksmith was seen working to crack the lock on one door. The U.S. alleged that the consulate was a nest of Chinese spies who tried to steal data from facilities in Texas, including the Texas A&M medical system and The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston.