Backhoe strikes overpass, falls of trailer near Black River Falls

Black River Falls (WQOW) - Both westbound lanes are back open on I-94 near Black River Falls after a backhoe struck an overpass Friday morning.

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, the incident happened just before 9:30 a.m. Troopers received a report of a backhoe falling off a flatbed trailer, after striking the Castle Mound Road overpass.

The incident caused significant damage to the bridge. Authorities said a work zone was set up to repair the road, remove the backhoe and inspect the bridge. The westbound lanes were closed for nearly four hours.

Shannon Hoyt

Shannon Hoyt started out as an intern in August 2017, moving to a full-time multi-media journalist and weekend anchor before becoming Daybreak anchor and now our 6 and 10 p.m. co-anchor.

