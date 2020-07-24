Backhoe strikes overpass, falls of trailer near Black River Falls

Black River Falls (WQOW) - Both westbound lanes are back open on I-94 near Black River Falls after a backhoe struck an overpass Friday morning.

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, the incident happened just before 9:30 a.m. Troopers received a report of a backhoe falling off a flatbed trailer, after striking the Castle Mound Road overpass.

WI State Patrol

The incident caused significant damage to the bridge. Authorities said a work zone was set up to repair the road, remove the backhoe and inspect the bridge. The westbound lanes were closed for nearly four hours.