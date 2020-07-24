Another piping hot forecast for the last weekend of July

The last full weekend of July brings a forecast all to familiar to how the month has been, hot!

A warm front moves in early Friday that will boost temperatures and bring a very moist swath of air that will push dew points into the 70's all weekend. That is in the oppressive category for feels like humidity.

First though, cloudy skies and the slight chance for a few isolated showers will be possible through midday as the front moves in. Showers will be brief and there may be an isolated thunderstorm in the mix. Then, we'll clear into some sunshine later in the afternoon/evening.

Temperatures will climb into the upper 80's across western Wisconsin with a shot at 90 towards the Mississippi River and into Minnesota. They have an Excessive Heat Warning through Saturday evening in the Twin Cities and there are Heat Advisories further west. No headlines for heat for the Chippewa Valley, for now.

The best chance for stronger thunderstorms will be Saturday afternoon/evening. The Chippewa Valley is in a level 1, marginal risk for severe thunderstorms through 7 am Sunday morning. A broad wave will kick up a few isolated storms that could bring heavy rain, isolated severe hail and strong wind gusts.

Scattered storms will last through Sunday afternoon before a cold front dries us out and cools us down for next week.