Pakistan returns 200-year-old temple to Sikhs in southwest

QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani authorities have returned a 200-year-old Sikh temple that served as a school for Muslim girls for seven decades to the country’s tiny Sikh community in the city of Quetta. It enabled Sikhs to worship at the temple for the first time in 73 years when Pakistan gained independence from Britain. Sikhs on Thursday hailed the move and thanked Pakistan for giving their temple back to them. The temple was deserted when most Sikhs left Pakistan after the British partitioned the subcontinent into separate nations in 1947. Under Pakistan’s guardianship, it housed a school for girls who were adjusted at other schools.