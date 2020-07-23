Iran state TV: Iranian passenger plane ‘harassed’ over Syria

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s state TV says an Iranian passenger plane flying from Tehran to Beirut has been “harassed” by Israeli fighter jets while it was flying in Syrian airspace. The TV says the plane managed to safely land in the Lebanese capital but that three passengers and some of the cabin crew were injured during the landing. The report says the plane was Mahan Airline Flight 1152. It says when two Israeli fighter jets came dangerously close to the plane, the pilot quickly took the aircraft to a lower altitude to avoid a collision with the jets.