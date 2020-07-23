Gonzalo strength remains steady as it approaches Caribbean

MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Gonzalo is continuing to move across the Atlantic, though forecasters say it hadn’t strengthened for nearly a day. As of Thursday evening, Gonzalo was centered about 810 miles east of the southern Windward Islands with maximum sustained winds of 60 mph. A National Hurricane Center advisory says the storm was heading west at 13 mph. There is still a chance that Gonzalo could become a hurricane, but the storm is expected to weaken as it moves into the Caribbean Sea. When Gonzalo strengthened into a named storm Wednesday, it became the earliest named seventh tropical storm of the Atlantic hurricane season.