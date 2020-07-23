Bon Iver featured on new Taylor Swift album

(WQOW) - Taylor Swift announced a new surprise album release and joining her is a band familiar to the Chippewa Valley.

The album is called "Folklore."

Swift said she wrote and recorded the entire album while in isolation.

She did admit she had some help with writing and vocalizing - including from Bon Iver, led by Eau Claire native Justin Vernon, on one of her songs.

Swift said she will premier the music video for "Cardigan," one of her new songs on Thurday night.