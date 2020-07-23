Bolivia delays presidential election due to pandemic

LA PAZ, Bolivia (AP) — Bolivia’s highest electoral authority has delayed presidential elections by more than a month due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Supreme Electoral Tribunal moved the election date from Sep. 6 to Oct. 18, the third time the vote has been delayed. Tribunal president Salvador Romero told reporters that Bolivian and international experts had advised the body that the country’s uncontrolled spread of the novel coronavirus made holding the election in September unfeasible. Romero insisted that legislative approval was not necessary.