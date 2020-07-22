 Skip to Content

Volunteers needed for cleanup in Cadott

Cadott (WQOW) - Volunteers are being sought to help pick up the pieces following strong storms and an apparent tornado in Cadott.

If you are willing to volunteer, you are asked to report to the Cadott Fire Department at 436 E. Hartford Street.

Volunteers should bring a face mask, work gloves, work boots, long pants, lunch and water.

They are also saying clothes donations are not needed. If you have donations like bottled water you can drop that off at the fire department.

