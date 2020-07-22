‘Very frightening’: Opposition grows to US agents in cities

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Trump administration is facing growing pushback — in the courts and on the streets — to sending federal agents to Portland, Oregon, and potentially other Democratic-led cities. Far from tamping down the unrest that followed George Floyd’s killing, the presence of federal agents in Portland has energized protests that had begun to devolve into smaller, chaotic crowds. President Donald Trump’s administration also faces multiple lawsuits questioning its authority to use broad policing powers in cities. Federal authorities say state and local officials are unwilling to work with them to stop the vandalism and violence against federal officers and the U.S. courthouse in Portland.