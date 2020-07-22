Russian activist who researched Stalin-era purges sentenced

MOSCOW (AP) — A Russian activist who has investigated Stalin-era repression has been sentenced to 3 1/2 years in prison on charges of sexually abusing his adopted daughter, which rights activists dismiss as a politically driven fabrication. The Petrozavodsk city court in the province of Karelia found Yuri Dmitriyev guilty on charges of sexual misconduct toward his underage adopted daughter, which he denies. Hs lawyer says the sentence means he is set to walk free in November as it includes the time he already spent in pre-trial custody.