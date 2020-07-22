June home sales rebound across the Chippewa Valley

Chippewa Valley (WQOW) - The housing market took a big hit in May due to the pandemic, but made a notable comeback in June and in some parts of the Chippewa Valley. Home sales were even higher than this time last year.

Home sales in May, across West Central Wisconsin, were down nearly 25% compared to 2019. But in June, sales were only down 4.5%. That's according to the Realtors Association of Northwestern Wisconsin.

Related Story: Home sales slow down statewide amid pandemic

Sales in Eau Claire County were only down 6.6% in June compared to last year, but sales actually increased since last year in Chippewa and Dunn Counties.

"We saw that really nice bounce back for June," said Deb Hanson with the Realtors Association of Northwestern Wisconsin. "I think with reopening the economy, that gave people a little bit more of a comfortable feeling to jump back in and get out there and buy a house."

Hanson said lower mortgage rates are likely a contributing factor to the bounce back. She said sales would likely be even higher if there were more homes on the market, noting there are currently more people looking to by a house than to sell one.